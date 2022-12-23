Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.32.

NYSE SPOT opened at $77.96 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $247.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

