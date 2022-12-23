SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Raised by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 3.8% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.