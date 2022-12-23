ssv.network Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00058728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $109.54 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ssv.network
ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
