Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $69.17 million and $2.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00389927 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022187 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00846716 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097624 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00608204 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264426 BTC.
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,749,444 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
