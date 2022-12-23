Steem Price Reaches $0.16 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Steem has a market cap of $67.32 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,797.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00391627 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021991 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00853122 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097566 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00606883 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00265710 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,736,206 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.