Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

STEM stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

