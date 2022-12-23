Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 23rd (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, AEY, AIRI, AKTX, ALIM, ALOT, AMS)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, December 23rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

