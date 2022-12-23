Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Call Options (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 27,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 17,610 call options.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

BOIL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.68. 557,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,005. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000.

