StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
United Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of UIHC stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,913 shares of company stock valued at $76,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.