StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,913 shares of company stock valued at $76,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

