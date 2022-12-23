StockNews.com Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.62. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.