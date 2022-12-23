StockNews.com Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $957.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,950 shares of company stock worth $1,397,745. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

