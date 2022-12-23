Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 7.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

About Studio City International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Articles

