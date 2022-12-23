Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 7.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.26.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
