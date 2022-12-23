Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
Sundance Energy Australia Trading Up 200.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
