Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Buys $16,278.40 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 20,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,278.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,978,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 2.3 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SDPI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

