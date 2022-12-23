Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $1,411,103 in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

