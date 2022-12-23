SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

AZN opened at $68.08 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.