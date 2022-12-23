Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Up 0.6%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.80 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.16). Approximately 257,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 781,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.15).

Syncona Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 539.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

