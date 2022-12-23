Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Syneos Health makes up about 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Syneos Health worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,446,000 after buying an additional 219,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,478,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Syneos Health Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $104.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

