Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,683 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 7.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $59.39. 5,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

