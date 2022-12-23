T-mac DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $249.01 Million (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $249.01 million and $63,761.72 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.88 or 0.05310718 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00500912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,006.60 or 0.29678778 BTC.

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24900365 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,869.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

