T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $247.99 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $247.99 million and $58,543.92 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24900365 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,869.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

