T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

TMUS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $139.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

