Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,739 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $136,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.