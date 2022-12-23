Tamara Sue Brandt Sells 7,161 Shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Stock

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) insider Tamara Sue Brandt sold 7,161 shares of FaZe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $14,107.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,930.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tamara Sue Brandt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Tamara Sue Brandt sold 12,839 shares of FaZe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $23,880.54.

On Monday, December 19th, Tamara Sue Brandt sold 20,000 shares of FaZe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $37,200.00.

FaZe Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FAZE opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FaZe Company Profile

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

