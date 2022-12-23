Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Target were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 861.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Target by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

