Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.41

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.24. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 30,797 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.37%.

In related news, Director Robert Michael Carey acquired 2,500 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 23.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.