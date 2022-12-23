Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.40 ($1.86).

TW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 122 ($1.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.24) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.58. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 642.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

