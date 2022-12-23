Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,031 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,115,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after buying an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.