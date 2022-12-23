Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Shares Down 0.8%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Tecogen Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

