Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

