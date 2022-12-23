Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $5.05. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 197,472 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

