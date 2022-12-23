The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

