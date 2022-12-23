The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,718 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of AZEK worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AZEK by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AZEK by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AZEK by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

AZEK stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

