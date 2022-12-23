The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.10

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.10 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 99.70 ($1.21). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 3,144,953 shares.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,950.00.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.80%.

Insider Activity at The Bankers Investment Trust

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($23,809.52).

(Get Rating)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.