The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.10

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.10 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 99.70 ($1.21). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 3,144,953 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,950.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.80%.
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
