The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.