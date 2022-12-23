The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.43. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 26,605 shares.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

