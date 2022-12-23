The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.
TechTarget stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $100.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TechTarget by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
