The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

TechTarget stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $100.66.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TechTarget by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

