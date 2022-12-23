The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

