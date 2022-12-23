The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Raised by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
