The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,038 ($24.76).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($24.05) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,678 ($20.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,528.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.28. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.52).

Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group

About The Weir Group

In related news, insider Stephen G. Young bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($19.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,834.67 ($38,671.85). In related news, insider Stephen G. Young bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($19.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,834.67 ($38,671.85). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.10) per share, with a total value of £34,740 ($42,201.17).

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.