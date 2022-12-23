Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Thor Explorations’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.63 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.35.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Explorations will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

