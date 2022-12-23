Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 4.9%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. 23,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 966,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $387,307 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

