Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $163.35 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $163.35 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014080 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227604 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01622167 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,503,783.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

