Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.20

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 105,184 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $21,715,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

