Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.77. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 32,507 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

