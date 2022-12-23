Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.16 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00014207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and $45.36 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42181141 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $54,665,910.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

