Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 6,947 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $381.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

