Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Toro Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.20. 5,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,757. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Toro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.