TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPG. UBS Group increased their price objective on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 350.29. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,300.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.