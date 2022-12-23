Traders Purchase Large Volume of OptimizeRx Call Options (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 378% compared to the typical volume of 627 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,608. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

